Dogs being trained to sniff for COVID

(KYMA, KECY) - "A dog is man's best friend." It's a very old saying, but canines seem to keep on finding new ways of proving it.

You already know they can sniff out bombs, drugs, and trapped earthquake survivors, but a new study suggests they can also sniff out COVID-19.

Using skin swab samples, researchers trained four dogs to detect COVID-19 infections caused by the original strain of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

The pooches correctly identified 92% of positive samples and 91% of negative samples.

Then they moved onto sniffing hundreds of airport passengers.

They correctly identified 98.7% of negative samples.