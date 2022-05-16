A local nonprofit will host its Annual Recovery Palooza on Saturday

The Living Center has recruited several area services to come together and get the public informed

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - May is National Mental Health Awareness Month and that's why The Living Center has chosen to host its Recovery Palooza. The event brings a variety of services to one location.

The Living Center provides recovery services for those combating substance abuse. But, they offer more than just services for adults.

The Recovery Palooza will feature nonprofits like the Regional Center for Border Health, the Crossroads Mission, Community Health Associates, and many more.

The event will be on Saturday, May 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Joe Henry Park (1st Street & Avenue B). There will be informational booths, music, food, and raffles.