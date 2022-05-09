The Department of Health and Human Services launches maternal mental health hotline￼

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - A free, confidential maternal health hotline is launched yesterday on Mother’s Day.

It's designed for expecting and new moms facing mental health challenges.

The federal government is initially funding it with three million dollars with plans to more than double the investment in the next fiscal year to increase expert staffing and capacity for future phases.

The Department of Health and Human Services made the announcement during maternal mental health awareness week and mental health awareness month.

The hotline number is 1-833-9-help-4-moms.

It's not intended as an emergency response line and people facing a behavioral health crisis should continue to use the national suicide prevention lifeline.