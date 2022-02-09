Maniacs wanted, local nonprofit challenges the world

The Advokate Foundation is challenging everyone with a phone and a beat to help raise awareness

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It's disheartening to think that just over a year ago we lost a very special Yuman. Kate Campa became a household name and her community stood by her as she fought against cancer.

Sadly, in late 2020, Kate lost her fight. But, her story shined a light on all those children still fighting to live. From their tragedy, the Campa family along with friends and family created the Advokate Foundation.

The Advokate Foundation works with its community partners to raise awareness and funding for those fighting pediatric cancer. Social media has become instrumental in getting their message across all borders.

Last February, the Advokate Foundation launched a challenge on social media calling on everyone to spread the word. Along with spreading awareness, they also raised funds that were donated to Dancers Against Cancer.

The challenge stems from Kate's passion for dance. During her battle Dancers Against Cancer reached out to Kate and her family and provided support.

This February, the nonprofit has issued yet another challenge. Participants are asked to record a video of themselves dancing to Michael Sembello's "Maniac".

The song has special meaning to the Campas as Kate performed a solo to the song. Participants are asked to tag (#advokate) Advokate when posting their videos on social media.

Now, for every 500-videos posted on social media, AdvoKate will donate a $1,000 to Dancers Against Cancer.