Eating healthy could add up to 13 years to your life

(KYMA, KECY) - Changing what you eat could add up to 13 years to your life.

That's according to a newly published study.

Researchers from Norway created a model of what might happen if someone replaced a "typical western diet," which focuses on red meat and processed foods, with more fruits and vegetables, legumes, whole grains and nuts.

According to the study, if a woman began eating a plant-based diet at age 20, she could increase her lifespan by more than 10 years.

A man eating the healthier diet from age 20 could add 13 years to his life.

By starting at age 60, a woman could increase her lifespan by eight years and a man could add almost nine years.