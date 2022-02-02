Melatonin over-use could could cause dementia

(KYMA, KECY) - A new study shows melatonin use is up in the U.S. and over-use could be a problem.

The report in the medical journal Jama indicates Americans took more than twice the amount in 2018 than a decade earlier.

The National Institutes for Health says taking melatonin for jet lag overnight shifts or occasional sleeplessness is fine, but high levels of use are linked to dementia, early mortality and other health complications.

The Food and Drug Administration doesn't regulate the pills, so they could have harmful additives or more melatonin than indicated.