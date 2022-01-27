Government given an “F” grade for tobacco reduction

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - The American Lung Association is attacking the federal government over policies on tobacco use.

In its 20th annual "State of Tobacco Control" report, the organization issued the government a grade of "D" for regulating tobacco products and an "F" for federal tobacco taxes.

It is now asking the Food and Drug Administration to finalize proposals that would end the sale of flavored cigars and menthol cigarettes by April of this year.

The report notes overall smoking has declined among adults, but remains high in certain groups like Native Americans and LGBTQ people.

The group also says two million middle and high school students used E-cigarettes last year.