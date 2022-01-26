Boosting your immune system with a healthy diet

(KYMA, KECY/CNN) - Boosting your immune system is as easy as eating the right foods as explained by today's Health Minute.

A healthy diet may be one way to increase your body's defenses against viruses such as COVID-19 and its variants.

Dietician Kristin Kirkpatrick Dietician said, “Some of the obvious things that we always want to look at is antioxidants and phytonutrients. And we are going to get those from plant based whole foods and foods that have a lot of color."

Colorful foods have a lot of vitamins like Vitamin C and Vitamin D, which may help against infections.

“It’s also important to talk about things that make the immune system less likely to perform well, so that is highly processed foods, fast foods, added sugars, those all negatively impact gut health and negatively impact the immune system as well,” continued Kirkpatrick.

Another healthy diet is through plant-based foods and aside from eating, enough sleep plus staying active will help your body.