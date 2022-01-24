New survey reveals most adults don’t eat enough vegetables

(KYMA, KECY) - Most Americans are not eating enough fruits and vegetables in their daily diet.

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report found that only 12% of U.S. adults consume one and half to two cups of fruit daily as recommended.

Just one in 10 people eat the two to three cups of vegetables suggested by federal dietary guidelines.

People over 50 are more likely than younger people to follow those dietary recommendations for healthy living.

The CDC reports that diets rich in fruits and vegetables offer a wide range of health benefits.

Those include lowering blood pressure, reducing the risk of chronic disease and maintaining a healthier weight.