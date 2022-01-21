Skip to Content
Health
By
Published 5:39 AM

Marijuana could have long-term effects on controlling emotions and problem-solving

Pexels

(KYMA, KECY) - More and more states have moved to legalize marijuana, lessening the stereotype of the mind-numbing effects of weed.

While society may have forgotten the impact that weed can have on the brain, science has not.

Studies have long shown that getting high can harm cognitive function.

Now, a new review of research, published Thursday in the Journal Addiction, finds that impact may last well beyond the initial high, especially for adolescents.

The review looked at studies on over 43,000 people and found a negative impact of THC, the main psychoactive compound in cannabis, on the brain's higher levels of thinking, making things like remembering important data, organization and solving problems difficult.

Researchers say it also impacts someone's ability to control emotions and behavior.

Health
Author Profile Photo

April Hettinger

April was born and raised in San Diego where she loved the beach town and her two dogs, Lexi and Malibu. She decided to trade the beach for the snow and advanced her education at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content