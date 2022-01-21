Marijuana could have long-term effects on controlling emotions and problem-solving

(KYMA, KECY) - More and more states have moved to legalize marijuana, lessening the stereotype of the mind-numbing effects of weed.

While society may have forgotten the impact that weed can have on the brain, science has not.

Studies have long shown that getting high can harm cognitive function.

Now, a new review of research, published Thursday in the Journal Addiction, finds that impact may last well beyond the initial high, especially for adolescents.

The review looked at studies on over 43,000 people and found a negative impact of THC, the main psychoactive compound in cannabis, on the brain's higher levels of thinking, making things like remembering important data, organization and solving problems difficult.

Researchers say it also impacts someone's ability to control emotions and behavior.