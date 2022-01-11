Local gym owner says exercise is just 20% of a healthy lifestyle

Fuel Fitness Owner Wesley Splawn reminds resolution-makers to set realistic goals

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It's a tale as old as time and a song as old as rhyme, people want to go from a beast to beauty in the new year. But that enchanted tale gets gloomy when it meets reality.

Across the globe, gyms explode with new memberships, then residents begin looking to shed those pounds as quickly and as easily as possible.

An act that no magic wand is going to make happen, Wesley Splawn and his wife own and operate Yuma's own Fuel Fitness.

The Splawn's say that resolution-makers need to set realistic goals and do everything in moderation.

According to Wesley getting to that healthier you is about 20% physical and 80% psychological.

Wesley says you have to change the way you see food.

Fuel Fitness is located off of Gila Ridge Road isn't your traditional gym. It's a CrossFit gym which means you won't be sitting on a stationary bike reading a glam mag while you're gently pedaling.

CrossFit will get your heart pumping, which in turn burns fat and before your body has time to adjust itself to pedaling, you'll be doing pullups or flipping tires.

Before you get to that point, you have to start slow.

Wesley says everything has to be done in moderation, the level of exercise has to be enough, but not too much.

In comes Alfredo Gonzalez, who a few months back decided that his health was leading him down the wrong path.

In Gonzalez's case, Fuel Fitness was the sword in the stone and after taking on the challenge he changed his life for the better.

Gonzalez credits his success to willpower, saying with just a little will, you can change anything.

In just three months Gonzalez went from a dangerous 318lbs to 268lbs. Still not out of the woods but he's heading in the right direction.

Fuel Fitness offers members a variety of levels, from just a few times a week to advanced classes and even a boot camp.

Each year the gym honoring fallen Navy Seal Lieutenant Michael P. Murphy and the workout includes running, pullups, pushups, and squats.