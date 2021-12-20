Fentanyl becomes leading cause of death for ages 18 to 45

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - Families Against Fentanyl, an opioid awareness organization, says nearly 79,000 people in that age range died between 2020 and 2021, surpassing suicide, Covid and car accidents.

This making Fentanyl now the leading cause of death in americans aged 18 to 45.

Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid that is 50 to 100 times more potent than Morphine.

The organization's founder says "this is a national emergency. America’s young adults — thousands of unsuspecting americans — are being poisoned."

The Drug Enforcement Agency says Fentanyl is mostly coming from Mexico, China and India.