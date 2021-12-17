Advocacy group warns Americans about a silent killer

The Arizona Public Interest Research Group released a guide to protect families from indoor pollutants

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - For millions of Americans using natural gas there are many added bonuses. In some regions, the cost is lower than using electricity and for some cooks gas stoves just cook better.

But, regardless of a person's preference studies have shown that gas stoves and other gas-operated appliances can produce deadly Nitrogen dioxide gases.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency released a report showing that children with asthma had an increase of 42% of asthma-related issues. The same EPA study showed that children exposed to high levels of this gas emission had a 24% chance of developing asthma later on in their life.

According to the Arizona PIRG Executive Director Diane Brown indoor pollutants can far exceed dangerous levels and in many cases be higher inside the home rather than outside. Brown says that even just an hour of cooking could produce enough harmful gases to be within a deadly range.

Brown says Arizona PIRG deemed it necessary to release guidelines during the holidays since that's the time when more people are inside and cooking. The guide details how gases work and how you can make your home safer.