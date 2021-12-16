NFL players four times more likely to die of ALS

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - A new study shows NFL players are four times more likely to die of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis than the general public.

The condition is also known as ALS or Lou Gehrig's disease.

The study further indicates the longer people played football, the more likely they were to get ALS.

Researchers from Harvard and Boston Universities evaluated all NFL athletes who played at least one game between 1960 and 2019.

They say the results suggest a link between head trauma and the disease.