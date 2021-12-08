Anorexia in teens skyrocketed during the pandemic

(KYMA, KECY) - A new study shows that new cases of anorexia skyrocketed in children and teenagers earlier during the pandemic.

The study was published Tuesday in the Jama Network Open.

It examined newly diagnosed cases of anorexia in children and adolescents at six pediatric hospitals in Canada between March and November of 2020.

Researchers found that cases increased from roughly 24 per month to around 40 per month.

Hospitalizations were up too from roughly seven per month to 20 per month.

Most of the new cases were identified in girls.