Anorexia in teens skyrocketed during the pandemic

(KYMA, KECY) - A new study shows that new cases of anorexia skyrocketed in children and teenagers earlier during the pandemic.

The study was published Tuesday in the Jama Network Open.

It examined newly diagnosed cases of anorexia in children and adolescents at six pediatric hospitals in Canada between March and November of 2020.

Researchers found that cases increased from roughly 24 per month to around 40 per month.

Hospitalizations were up too from roughly seven per month to 20 per month.

Most of the new cases were identified in girls.

April Hettinger

April was born and raised in San Diego where she loved the beach town and her two dogs, Lexi and Malibu. She decided to trade the beach for the snow and advanced her education at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff.

