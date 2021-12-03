Significant improvement in early detection of autism in children

(KYMA, KECY) - New CDC studies show early detection of autism in children has improved.

Between 2010 and 2014, detection of autism in kids younger than four increased 50%.

Those numbers include children diagnosed with autism or given special education.

Experts say that's good news because early intervention can lead to better developmental outcomes.

Children with intellectual disabilities were more likely to be diagnosed earlier.

California has been especially successful at training pediatricians to notice signs of autism in kids under four.