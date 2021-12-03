Skip to Content
Health
By
Published 6:41 AM

Significant improvement in early detection of autism in children

(KYMA, KECY) - New CDC studies show early detection of autism in children has improved.

Between 2010 and 2014, detection of autism in kids younger than four increased 50%.

Those numbers include children diagnosed with autism or given special education.

Experts say that's good news because early intervention can lead to better developmental outcomes.

Children with intellectual disabilities were more likely to be diagnosed earlier.

California has been especially successful at training pediatricians to notice signs of autism in kids under four.

Health
Author Profile Photo

April Hettinger

April was born and raised in San Diego where she loved the beach town and her two dogs, Lexi and Malibu. She decided to trade the beach for the snow and advanced her education at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content