Onion recall due to risk of salmonella poisoning

(KYMA, KECY) - If you have onions in your kitchen, listen up.

A farm that sells onions in Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan, and Pennsylvania has voluntarily recalled bags of its yellow, white, and red onions because of the risk of salmonella.

The company is Alsum Farms and Produce out of Wisconsin and these particular onions were imported from Chihuahua, Mexico.

There haven't been reports of anyone getting sick, and these onions would have been on shelves over the summer around July 13 to August 18, but the company decided on the recall just to be safe.