CDC data shows Johnson and Johnson recipients are least likely to get booster

(KYMA, KECY) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) published the latest vaccination data Tuesday.

It shows that people who received the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine are the least likely to have received a booster dose.

Most of those who do get a booster shot, have opted for a different manufacturer.

When it comes to people who were initially vaccinated with the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna vaccine, the data show that most of those who received the booster opted to stick with the same manufacturer.

There has been a 75% increase in the number of people getting vaccinated compared to last week. That is mostly because children ages 5-11 have started receiving the kid's dose of the vaccine.