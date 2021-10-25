Walmart recalls room spray with deadly bacteria

(KYMA, KECY) - Walmart is recalling an aromatherapy room spray due to the risk of a potentially deadly bacteria.

The recall covers 3,900 bottles of the better homes and gardens-branded essential oil infused aromatherapy room spray with gemstones.

The bacteria that may be in the bottles can cause a potentially fatal condition called melioidosis.

The CDC tested the product and investigated four cases of melioidosis in the U.S. including two that were fatal.

Walmart sold the spray at roughly 55 stores nationwide and online from February 2021 through October 2021.