First successful pig-to-human transplant

NEW YORK (KYMA, KECY) - A surgical team in New York has announced they made medical history with the first successful kidney transplant from a pig to a human.

The highly unusual procedure was performed on a patient who was brain dead but was kept on a ventilator in late September.

His family donated his body since his organs were not suitable for transplant.

A kidney from a bio-engineered pig was attached outside the patient's body so doctors could make observations and take tissue samples.

The animal organ began functioning almost immediately and showed no signs of being rejected.