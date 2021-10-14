Patients lagging on getting routine cancer checks amid pandemic

Health

(KYMA, KECY) - Physicians across the country are worried about patients arriving in their offices with cancer in advanced stages.

Research shows nearly 64% of the population has put off routine screenings due to the pandemic.

Those include mammograms, colonoscopies, skin checks and pap smears.

Testing rates for breast and cervical cancer decreased by as much as 98% in some communities as the pandemic was taking hold last April.

Experts note the greatest declines were seen among women of color.