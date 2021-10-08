Skip to Content
More than 40% of Americans won’t get flu shot

Over 1,000 people were asked.
(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - In a new study by the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases, more than 40% of people in the U.S. do not plan on getting a flu shot this year.

Researchers asked more than 1,000 people about their plans to get a shot. 44% said they were not sure or were not planning on getting their yearly flu shot. That includes one in four people who have a higher risk for flu complications.

Most of those people said they believe the flu shot doesn't work very well.

Health experts say this year's flu season could be worse than average and that's because last year's flu season was relatively mild because of Covid-19 social distancing and mask wearing.

