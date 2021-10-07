Imperial County to offer flu and COVID-19 vaccines in one place

Health

Appointments for both shots available now

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA,KECY) - The Imperial County Public Health Department wants to make sure residents are fully protected as we head into flu season. It will offer both flu shots and COVID-19 vaccines at an upcoming clinics.

Flu shots will be available to anyone six-months and older on Thursday, October 21st, and Saturday, October 23rd, at the department of Social Services. The coronavirus vaccine will also be available on both days.

ICPHD Flu Shot Clinics Thursday, October 21, 2021

1:00-7:00pm Saturday, October 23, 2021

8:00am-2:00pm Department of Social Services

2895 S. 4th Avenue, El Centro Click here for online appointments Call: 1-833-422-4255 Please wear a mask and a short-sleeved shirt

Some walk-in appointments will be available, but residents are urged to make an appointment ahead of time. Patients must wear a mask to get a shot, and they're encouraged to wear a short-sleeved shirt.

“The flu vaccine takes about two weeks to become effective and the Public Health Department strongly advises

all individuals who are eligible, to get their flu shots early to lessen their risk of contracting the flu and in preparation for the holiday season," said Dr. Stephen Munday, Imperial County's Public Health Officer.

For more information on the flu, you can visit the ICPHD's website.