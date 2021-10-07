Skip to Content
Imperial County to offer flu and COVID-19 vaccines in one place

Appointments for both shots available now

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA,KECY) - The Imperial County Public Health Department wants to make sure residents are fully protected as we head into flu season. It will offer both flu shots and COVID-19 vaccines at an upcoming clinics.

Flu shots will be available to anyone six-months and older on Thursday, October 21st, and Saturday, October 23rd, at the department of Social Services. The coronavirus vaccine will also be available on both days.

Some walk-in appointments will be available, but residents are urged to make an appointment ahead of time. Patients must wear a mask to get a shot, and they're encouraged to wear a short-sleeved shirt.

“The flu vaccine takes about two weeks to become effective and the Public Health Department strongly advises
all individuals who are eligible, to get their flu shots early to lessen their risk of contracting the flu and in preparation for the holiday season," said Dr. Stephen Munday, Imperial County's Public Health Officer.

For more information on the flu, you can visit the ICPHD's website.

