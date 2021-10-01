Somerton Cocopah Fire in the pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Every October the Somerton Cocopah Fire Department (SCFD) gets a uniform change. Firefighters and paramedics wear pink to raise awareness about breast cancer.

SCFD Chief Paul DeAnda says it's the department's hope that their pink uniform shirts will remind everyone that early detection of breast cancer greatly increases the chances of survival.

SCFD sends its thoughts and prayers to those currently battling breast cancer, and to those who will in the future.