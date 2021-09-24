Covid hospitalizations cost an average of $75k

News

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - Contracting Covid-19 can cost a lot of cold hard cash, according to a new analysis of insurance claims from Fair Health.

The study found that the average bill for Covid patients in the hospital is about $75,000, and that jumps even tremendously higher if there are any complexities such as use of ventilators or days in an ICU.

Those cases on average cost more than $300,000.

The non-profit found that even if you are not admitted into the hospital, you could pay several hundred dollars to cover things like lab work, radiology and cardiography procedures.

According to Fair Health, patients with insurance pay an average of about $1,000 while non-insured patients frequently pay more than $2,500.