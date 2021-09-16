Skip to Content
SAS Food Enterprises Inc. recalls chicken and beef empanadas

(KYMA, KECY/CNN) - Thousands of pounds of empanadas are being recalled because they were produced without federal inspection.

The U.S. department of Agriculture says it launched an investigation into SAS Foods Enterprises after getting an anonymous tip.

The company's beef and chicken empananads had a false mark of inspection on them.

The products were sold in Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, Ohio and Wisconsin.

USDA says it has not had any reports of illness because of the products.

But anyone who has purchased the food should throw them out or return them.

