Study: High stress raises blood pressure, heart risk

Research finds stress can not only worsen, but cause high blood pressure

KYOTO, Japan (KYMA, KECY/CNN) - Kyoto University in Japan recently released a new study, suggesting stress itself can actually cause high blood pressure over time.

Researchers shows the effects of stress may also increase your risk for stroke, heart attack and other cardiovascular disease.

Scientist claim the opposite view is also true: Reducing stress can lower these risk factors.

They believe the key to preventing excess cortisol (stress hormone) from building up in your system is to recognize stressful situations early and work to reduce them, recommending breathing and relaxation techniques.

The study was published in "Circulation," the journal of the American Heart Association.