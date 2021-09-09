Health Minute: Now is the time for flu shots

Health

The CDC is urging Americans to get their flu shots

(KYMA, KECY/CNN) - In this segment of "Health Minute," Mandy Gaither brings us the story of flu shot urgency.

While there have been talks of COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, the CDC reminds the public of the urgency of getting the flu shot.

Some health officials say mask wearing and social distancing has helped with the decline in flu cases, but now that masks are not mandated in some areas cases may rise this year.