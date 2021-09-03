Health Minute: Depression and Anxiety in Adolescents doubles

Health

Mental health toll in adolescents increased during the pandemic

(KYMA, KECY/CNN) - In this segment of 'Health Minute,' Jenn Sullivan brings us the story of mental health toll in adolescents because of the pandemic.

According to a new study published in Jama Pediatrics, depression and anxiety doubled in children and teens during the pandemic.

Sullivan includes tips on how to talk to a teen or child experiencing depression and anxiety symptoms.