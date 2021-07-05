Breast and cervical cancer screenings decline

Health

CDC finds increased declines in breast and cervical cancer screenings

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - In this segment of "Health Minute," the CDC finds an alarming decline in breast and cervical cancer screenings leading to concerns over how this may affect health in the future.

A health expert says it is important to detect cancer at an early stage for better chances of treating it.

Health experts urge women to make appointments for their screening as early as possible.