Yuma cooling station now open to the public

Arlette Yousif

Disabled American Veterans Chapter 11 pays it forward to help those in need during high temperatures

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Disabled American Veterans Chapter 11 has opened its doors to the public to offer a cooling station. The public is welcome every day from noon to 6 p.m. The facility is located at 954 S 13th Ave. Yuma, AZ 85364. Masks are required. The chapter plans to provide the cooling station until early to mid-September. Guests will have access to water and air-conditioning.

"Talking to the commander, we want to have anybody in the whole community that doesn’t have AC or are struggling, paying their bills that they can come into our facility and cool off," says Disabled American Veterans Chapter 11 Treasurer Richard Perez.

Perez says this is possible thanks to a generous water donation made by Penny’s Diner. If anyone would like to donate water or other items, you are encouraged to contact DAV Chapter 11.

