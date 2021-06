Health

Researchers suggest marijuana use can be linked to suicidal thoughts

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - A new study published in the "JAMA Network Open" journal looks at rates of Cannabis use and suicide ideation in young adults from 2008 to 2019.

Researchers found Found people who used marijuana were more likely to experience depression and also to think about taking their own lives.

Suicidal thoughts were found more common in those who used marijuana more frequently.