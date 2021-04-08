Cannabis use disorder
(KYMA, KECY/ CBS) In this "Medday" segment, one of the health stories states that ads for marijuana increase the usage in teens. Teens are 7% more likely to use than their peers who never saw the ads.
Another health story reported that children with cognitive deficits could lead to mental health issues in adolescents and earl adulthood.
Losses in both hearing and vision may double the risk of dementia. Researchers say both impairments raise the risk of isolation and depression which can increase risk of dementia.
