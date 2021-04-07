Oral COVID-19 vaccine being tested

Health

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Researchers in Los Angeles, Calif., test an oral COVID-19 vaccine that might work as well, if not better than the shot itself.

CBS News reported researchers at the Chan Soon-Shiong Research Institute continue to test a series of capsules to combat the virus.

A trial physician tells CBS News, "To have a vaccine that's room temperature that could be a pill is life-changing."

Researchers remain hopeful the capsules can create long-term protection against the virus by generating killer T-cells and antibodies.

They will continue to monitor the capsules for the next 12 months and encourage others to enter a trial. The trial remains opened to adults under 55 who are not pregnant and haven't had COVID.