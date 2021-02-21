White parents, it’s time to do the work this Black History Month

Coronavirus

Black History Month is a celebration of Black excellence and you are invited.

Right now, all over the United States, Black families are teaching the next generation of Black youth with intention and care. Black History Month is a time to consciously center and celebrate Black empowerment and achievements, as well as the legacies of strength and struggle against racism. It’s a time to honor the whole of Black history, rooted in rites, rituals and intellectual traditions from across the African diaspora.

Black History Month is more than 28 days of remembering. From a Black perspective, the month is a deep acknowledgment of Black beauty, pride and incredible faith and fortitude despite living through more than 400 years of oppression.

Rather than just a moment to educate all about the heroism of Harriet Tubman or the genius of cultural anchor Hank Aaron, Black History Month is a celebration of Black brilliance, community values and commitments to justice that are lived out 365 days a year.

So, what does Black History Month mean for teaching White youth with intention and care?

For White families this might feel trickier. White people parenting today may not have been raised with a focus on Black history, so they may not feel like they know enough or know what to do. Some parents may know it’s important we all celebrate Black excellence but worry that participating at home might be a form of appropriation. Others realize that legacies of racial inequality and White privilege are the reasons Black accomplishments are so remarkable. Acknowledging that might feel complicated, even overwhelming.

So where to begin? We want to suggest you start where you are. Here are 12 ideas for what to do (and a few things to avoid). Why 12 ideas? Because Black history deserves your attention all year, and you can make a commitment to practicing a new idea each month.

Lift up many Black figures

Black History Month is a great time to make learning about Black excellence an ongoing part of family life. If you only know a handful of famous, accomplished Black people, this is the time to broaden your kids’ horizon, and yours with it. Pick up a resource — there are many good ones — and every night at dinner read about two people you’ve never heard of before.

Focus on Black children and youth who have been freedom fighters

Children get excited when they hear about other children. But also, kids receive so many messages implying they have to wait until they are “grown up” to make a difference. It’s not true. What a perfect time to learn about Black youth who have made change while teaching White youth they can participate and do so, too.

Embrace the ‘both/and’

When we celebrate Black history there is a risk of sending a message that what we’re celebrating isn’t also American history. It’s important we explain clearly to White children that one effect of racism is that not enough of us have been taught about Black excellence and that’s why we need Black History Month. This also means we need to value and talk more about Black history all the time; because Black history is American history.

Celebrate Black joy and Black love

The struggle against racism isn’t the only feature of Black life. It’s important White youth aren’t inadvertently taught Black people are defined by racism. Find a resource that highlights Black cultural celebrations such as Kwanzaa, the history of Black intellectual thought and the glory of Black dance in America, and learn about it as a family.

But do teach about the struggle honestly

When we celebrate “firsts,” it’s important to show why someone was a first. Talk about the structures of inequality that have blocked Black Americans from full access to their full rights in American democracy and where those barriers still exist today. Without this context, White youth may conclude President Barack Obama or Vice President Kamala Harris, for example, are firsts because Black people were somehow behind. Be explicit about ways racism gets in people’s way. Black history isn’t just a story of the past. It’s being made today.

Choose 12 books by Black authors

Invite your kids to make these selections and read together between now and next February. Doing this broadens your knowledge and supports Black literature, art and creativity. It also makes dialogue about race and learning Black history ongoing parts of family life.

Commit to a Black-led organization

White children should learn that justice doesn’t grow without people coming together to make that happen; this is just one of many truths of Black empowerment. Honor Black History Month by finding an organization where your family can join with others to create a more equitable world and plug in for the long haul. Find a local chapter of Black Lives Matter or the NAACP, or join voter advocacy and criminal justice reform efforts being led by Black faith communities.

Ask your kids what they are learning in school

American education systems have never provided a full, diverse, celebratory account of Black contributions. Parents can make it a habit to ask specifically what kids are learning in school. This creates opportunity to correct, clarify and expand what they are learning. It might even help you identify a role in supporting your school in offering fuller accounts of our shared racial story.

Emphasize community

Amanda Gorman, the first youth poet laureate who gave a brilliant recitation during the presidential inauguration, talks about her family almost every time she speaks. Stacey Abrams, the organizer from Georgia, was just nominated for a Nobel Peace prize. She constantly reminds people her incredible accomplishments are the accomplishments of many Black women. Black empowerment and achievement is a story that emerges from community. Helping White children appreciate this truth also helps them think about who they can be in community with as well.

Celebrate Black leadership in your local community

Not every Black person excelling is famous. There are people leading with courage right where you live. Who are the visionaries, justice workers and Black Americans who helped to shape the community you enjoy and experience today? Ask this question with your children. Celebrate the answers. And then, find ways for your family to support those leaders.

Black people are diverse

Black people are also women who experience sexism. LGBTQ peoples are part of the Black community. Support White youth in developing critical thinking skills by exploring the intersections between identities and justice movements. The Black Lives Matter movement, for example, was started by three Black women who are also queer. It is deeply inclusive and constantly recognizes intersections between racial, gender and environmental justice, disability rights and more, creating pathways toward equity that honor the innate worth and dignity of all Black life.

READ MORE: People of color face significant barriers to mental health services

Reject the perfectionism trap! We all have more to keep learning. It’s easy to get stuck if you believe you have to know or be able to perfectly explain everything. Just start where you are. In fact, it’s important White youth see adults model humility and curiosity. Youth benefit when parents say, “I’m not sure. Let’s find out”; “I never learned this and am glad I’m learning it now with you”; and even “I thought I knew but it turns out I was wrong; I am grateful for a chance to understand differently.” Next thing you know, they’ll be modeling such behaviors, too, and teaching the adults things about Black history.

White families can celebrate Black History Month in ways that are genuine. When they do, they contribute to the multiracial invitation to raise a generation of youth able to honor Black excellence and participate fully in the journey of growing democracy and justice for all.