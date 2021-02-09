COVID variants could reverse positive COVID trends

Health

Variants of the coronavirus are spreading fast

In today's "Health Minute," Mandy Gaither tells us that, "new data suggests the virus variants could reverse positive covid trends."

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, CDC Director says that, "the continued proliferation of variants remains of great concern and is a threat that could reverse the recent, positive trends we are seeing."

Dr. Walenksy says that they anticipate finding more variants.

Health experts say the best defenses against further virus mutations is to get as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible and to keep abiding by safety protocols.