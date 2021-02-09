Breast cancer, high blood pressure and obesity

Health

A look at today's tops health stories

According to a new study out of London, "High blood pressure can lead to heart rhythm disorders."



Researchers found that elevated blood pressure was associated with an increased risk of atrial fibrillation. The disorder can cause stroke, heart failure, dementia and depression.



Having a baseline breast density assessment starting at age 40 may be the most effective way to reduce breast cancer deaths. Researchers from the University of Texas say to have the greatest reduction in mortality, "the initial assessment would be followed by annual screenings for women with dense breasts and screenings every other year "

A new study in Portugal finds obese patients who have a heightened sensitivity to sweetness experience greater weight loss after undergoing bariatric surgery.