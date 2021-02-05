Options for healthier snack on the big game day

Health

Ways to tackle cravings without all the calories

In today's "Health Minute," we share with you tips on how to opt for healthier snack with fewer calories for this coming Sunday.

One of the first tips we have are for all dip lovers. Dips are usually made with sour cream and a substitute you can use to reduce the calories is greek yogurt.

Another tip for you is instead of eating chips, eat veggies!

If you are a nacho lover, you can substitute meat for other proteins such as kidney beans or black beans.

All these substitutes are guaranteed.