Vitalant Blood Donation is in need of donors

Help Yuma County replenish low blood supply - Arlette Yousif reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Patients rely on blood transfusions now more than ever during the pandemic.

Vitalant Blood Donation continues to work hard to supply enough blood to those in need.

Vitalant representative Sue Thew says Yuma Regional Medical Center patients require 750 blood transfusions a month. While COVID-19 seems to overshadow everything for over a year now, there are still patients with other serious medical conditions or traumas who desperately need blood.

Vitalant is following all safety protocols regarding COVID mandates.

If you would like to donate blood but are hesitant, you are encouraged to call and speak with a Vitalant representative.

An appointment to donate is strongly suggested in order to avoid outdoor wait times.

There are several dates and locations to choose from to donate blood:

Wednesday, February 10, from 2 pm to 6 pm at YRMC Wednesday, February 10, from 2 pm to 6 pm at Antelope Union High School (Wellton)

Thursday, February 11, from 9 am - 1 pm at the City of Yuma building

Thursday, February 11, from 10 am to 2 pm at YRMC

Friday, February 12, from 8 am to 12 pm at St John Neumann Catholic Church

More on this blood drive on Thursday's Early Edition.