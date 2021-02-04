Breast cancer in women is the most common cancer

Health

Female breast cancer made up 11.7% of all new cancer cases

In today's "Health minute," we learn that breast cancer has surpassed lung cancer in being the most common cancer in the world.

"Female breast cancer made up 11.7% of all new cancer cases," according to a paper published in the Cancer Journal for Clinicians.

Ob/GYN, Dr. Sujatha Reddy says they have treatments for breast cancer now and are constantly working on new ones. With concerns of COVID-19 --health experts worry about the decrease in critical cancer screenings

Dr. Reddy says that women need a mammogram every 1 to 2 years starting at age 40. She also says that although we cannot control our genetics, we can control other risk factors.