Signs of heart problems after COVID-19

Health

Heart problems are rising because of the pandemic.

In today's "Health Minute," health experts tell us about the red flags to look out for when it comes to heart problems.

According to CBS reporter, Mandy Gaither, several studies suggest COVID-19 survivors may continue to suffer with virus related heart damage, even if they were not sick enough to be hospitalized.

Cardiologist, Dr. Andrew Freeman at National Jewish Health said, "some patients who had COVID-19 have lingering side effects of elevated heart rates, heart failure, abnormal heart rhythm and a prolonged fatigued state even months after recovery."

Dr. Freeman says that is still unclear to say how long these effects will last, but those most of risks of these side effects are those who are significantly overweight, not active and have other underlying conditions such as diabetes.

Dr. Freeman recommends going to see a doctor if you are short of breath and holding a conversation becomes difficult. He also mentions that heart disease continues to be the number one killer in the U.S and people should still go get their check ups even if going to the doctor's is terrifying during these times.