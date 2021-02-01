SMILE laser eye surgery

Health

New form of eye surgery for people who want to stop wearing glasses

"SMILE," is a new form of laser eye surgery and "SMILE" is short for small incision lenticule extraction.

Dr. Sonny Goel, Goel Vision Medical Director, says, "Smile is an alternative to lasik. It was approved by the FDA in 2016."

With the current pandemic and all protocols such as wearing a mask, glasses fog up. To some people who wear glasses, masking up makes it all the more uncomfortable. With this relatively new forms of surgery, doctors say is less invasive and patients recover faster.