Health

A much needed medicine in times of distress

A new type of exercise that is helping a lift in spirits amongst people is "laughter yoga."

According to laughter yoga coach, Ute Devika, there is a lot of depression and anxiety during the pandemic. Coach Devika says that laughter is the solution to the problems we have right now.

Doctors in California research the effects laughter has on the body and found that laughter helps lower blood pressure and reduces the level of stress hormones.

Laughter also helps with the immune system.