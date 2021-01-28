South Africa virus variant found in South Carolina

Health

South Carolina health officials find variant from South Africa

COLUMBIA, S.C. (KYMA, KECY) - A new coronavirus variant from South Africa has been found in the U.S. for the first time.

Two people were diagnosed with the variant on Thursday. However, both cases don't appear to be connected, nor do the people have a history of recent travel.

Two people infected with this variant are adults.

Dr. Krutika Kuppalli, an infectious diseases physician at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, says, “That’s frightening because it means there could be more undetected cases within the state. It’s probably more widespread.”

Scientists say viruses are constantly mutating but are more concerned with the emergence of three of them. Other variants have been reported in the United Kingdom and Brazil. But researchers say these variants may spread easily and predicted it's only a matter of time before they appear here.

They also say that recent mutations may curb the effectiveness of two current vaccines. But stressed that the shots still protect against the disease.

That variant has been reported in at least 70 countries.