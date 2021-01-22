Body positive role model tips

Health

Tips for being a body positive role model to kids

Katherine Shary is a dietician at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta. Shary says that kids are listening to what we say about our own bodies.

She says that because kids are listening, "parents play a big part in shaping a child's healthy and not so healthy habits."

Some of the tips Shary shares is to stop weighing ourselves in front of children and stop speaking negatively of our own bodies.

Speaking positive words about our bodies and cooking healthy with our children are also of help in becoming a good role model.

"Habits can change and there is time to make healthier changes," is what Katherine Shary concludes.