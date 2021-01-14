How to stop mask fog on eyewear

Health

Tips on how to stop your glasses from fog

Stephanie Pisano, an optometrist at Ohio State Medical Center, says it all starts with your mask. Your mask should have a tight seal over the nose and tighten properly to help contract air.

Medical grade tape, or a skin bandage is recommended to tighten your mask if loose. Placing folded tissue over your nose and under your mask may also do the trick. Glasses that fit properly is also of help.

Cleaning glasses with dish soap under warm water and letting them air dry is also a great way to help you see clearly, according to Pisano.