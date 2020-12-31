How pets can help 2021 resolutions

Health

Your furry friends may be of help to accomplish your new year resolutions

Furry friends can be good for you health. Temma Martin with Best Friends Animal Society explains that out pets get us moving.

If your resolution is to be healthier, your furry friend can be the motivating partner you need. You can take your pet for a walk, run, or even stroll them around.

Pets can also help you to eat better. If your resolution is just that you can try sharing your food in moderation.

You pet may also be just the one to motivate you to social when feeling lonely. You can take your pet out and venture outside. Furry friends make the best icebreakers!