Tips on how to sneak in more walking steps

Health

10,000 steps a day are what health experts say and we have the tricks on how to add on more steps.

Many people may want to add more steps to their daily walks but can find it boring. There are different ways for extra steps to be sneaked in.

British Journal of Sports Medicine found that people are most likely to walk an extra mile if they have a smartphone or watch to track their steps. Doctors may even consider prescribing apps and trackers for patients who want to get fit.

Another tip could be arriving early to your doctor appointment and walk around while you wait. You could do another lap or two in the grocery store as you shop.

Lastly, you could grab a friend or family member and get those socially distanced steps in a park or your neighborhood.