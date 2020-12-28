New Year resolution tips

Health

Simple steps to make toward your new year resolutions

Psychologist, Sophie Lazarus at Ohio State's Wexner Medical Center, explains to us the small steps to make as we reach toward the new year.

Lazarus states that now is not the time to set the bar high as it will result in self-disappointment.

The psychologist stated that instead, we need to take care of ourselves as we say goodbye to "a year full of pandemic stress."

One of the key steps is to change our perspectives and bring our attention towards gratitude for our friends and family.

Another step is taking time away from technology. Lazarus recommends putting away our phones, computers, tablets and other technological gadgets that might consume our time.

Lastly, the final step is to be kind to yourself and give yourself a break. The psychologist says to give ourselves grace and treat ourselves with the same kindness as we treat those who surround us.