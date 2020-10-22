Study indicates microplastics can seep out of heated baby bottles

Health

(KYMA, KECY/CNN) - Parents preparing a bottle for their baby should know the infant could be ingesting unwanted microplastics along with the formula.

A new study in the journal, Nature, indicates that microplastics can seep out of a heated baby bottle.

This follows previous findings on human exposure to tiny plastic particles in the ocean and soil. This potential risk is brought about when plastics degrade in the environment.

Researchers say they don't want to alarm parents yet because there isn't enough information on the potential consequences. But they do recommend that baby formula should not be reheated in plastic containers or microwave ovens. They also recommend against shaking the formula inside a plastic bottle.